A woman claims that a former homeowner and his parents keep harassing her.
On Oct. 6, Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched on report of a vandalism on Gassaway Road. A woman said she recently bought a house that was previously owned and she was trying to get it back into living order. She paid an electrician to place a breaker box on Lake Regionâ€™s pole and run electricity to the house. She saw a former owner and his relatives at the house, and the next day, she noticed the box was taken off the pole and the electric lines were dug up. Davis said she would be seeking a protective order against the family.
Donna Glocker said her summer cabin had been broken into and vandalized. She said she and her daughter had gone to the cabin on Sept. 21 to winterize the property. She noticed the kitchen door was unlocked and the deadbolt was forcibly removed. She said there were bed linens, towels, a vacuum, and a large container missing.
On Oct. 23, Jesse Hurst reported that his .380 pistol was missing from his gun cabinet. He said the gun was purchased from Rural King in Clarksville, Tennessee, and he doesnâ€™t know who took it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.