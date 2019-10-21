A woman was arrested after she set a mattress on fire and kicked deputies.
On Oct. 15, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to 21235 W. 888 Road on a report of a verbal domestic disturbance. He met with John Redman, who said his girlfriend, Leanna Willett, set fire to the bed inside the house. He said the two started arguing after he told her to leave. When deputies went inside, there was a heavy cloud of smoke. Willett was lying on the bed and wouldn't speak to deputies. Deputies Chute and Tanner Hendley gave the woman commands to get off the bed and put her hands behind her back, and she refused. When they tried to handcuff her, she resisted and continued after they got her outside. When Chute opened the patrol unit door, Willett kicked him in the lower back and Hendley took her to the ground, whereupon she kicked Chute in his knee. When she was taken to the detention center, she began to bang her head on the cage of the vehicle. Willett was booked for first-degree arson and assault and battery on a police officer.
On Oct. 15, Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to 14201 W. Clyde Maher Road on a vandalism report. Eli Teague said he saw his ex buying the same color of spray paint at Walmart that was now on his vehicle. Rafalko took statements and photographs of the vandalized property and left the residence. She was contacted by dispatch later that day to return to the house. Teague said he discovered two of his vehicles had sugar dumped in the tanks. Later, his father contacted dispatch and asked to have the vehicles fingerprinted. Deputy Ryan Robison came out to fingerprint but was unsuccessful due to the rain.
Sharon Wright said she was driving toward Tahlequah on State Highway 51 where she hit a deer Oct. 15. She told deputies she saw the deer and tried to slow down but ended up hitting the animal. The vehicle wouldn't start and Morgan's Wrecker Service was called to the location.
On Oct. 14, Stephanie Mahaney contacted the sheriff's office and said someone tried to break into her house. She noticed damage to her backdoor and couldn't open it because of that. Deputy Rafalko looked at the door and said there was damage by the locks, as if someone tried to pry it open. Mahaney said no one was able to get inside, but her house has been broken into in the past.
Cathy Whelan reported her Craftsman lawn mower was stolen Oct. 17. She said a man was working on the mower because the carburetor went out and she assumed he took it to work on it. He said he didn't take it.
