A woman said a family member took her vehicle and never returned it.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy John Berry spoke with the woman on Aug. 5 and she was unable to get in touch with the relative. They told her the reason the vehicle hadn't been returned was because they were pulled over by sheriff's deputies and their phone was taken. Berry contacted dispatch, and no record of the vehicle being pulled over was found.
Wanda Brannon said an intruder broke into her mother's former residence and stole appliances. Deputy Ryan Robison was called to 15926 W. 813 on Aug. 5 to take the report. Brannon said a washer, dryer, deep freeze and an air conditioning unit were missing. Robison was unable to contact a person of interest.
Stephanie Philpott filed a report at the sheriff's office Aug. 5 after her watch was missing. She said she was on the Illinois River when she lost her Apple watch. She said whomever found it had it turned on in McAlester.
Aug. 5, Destiny Grass said she gave someone a ride and the person stole her wallet. She said she confronted the thief, who said she couldn't prove anything.
