A woman has claimed her son said his teacher was abusing him at a Cherokee Nation day care.
On Jan. 15, the parent reported child abuse against a teacher at the center. The parent said the Department of Human Services had been in contact with the teacher and there were allegations from other children in the classroom. The parent said her son told her the teacher was “mean” and “pulls his hair.” Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigator Jeff Phillips has been notified of the situation.
A man became concerned when he noticed large amounts of money missing from his father’s bank account. On Jan. 16, Gordon Crawford came to the sheriff’s office in regard to a fraud report. He said he obtained power of attorney over his father due to health reasons, and he noticed money was missing. Crawford’s dad said he was in contacted by James Henry from Publishers Clearing House, and told he could win $2.5 million and a new car. The man admitted he send Henry $40,000 by mailing $15,000 checks every so often.
On Jan. 24, Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was on patrol near State Highway 82 and East Murrel Road when he noticed a black Chevrolet truck trying to avoid him. The driver turned off the highway and accelerated. When the deputy caught up to the vehicle, he saw a man run from the driver’s side door and disappear behind a house. He then saw two other men run from the driveway as he exited his patrol truck. Dreadfulwater said another group of men was getting out of a red truck and they all tried to run, but the driver and the passengers stopped. The driver, Dakota Lee Trammel, said he wasn’t trying to run, and all in the group were smoking marijuana. Dreadfulwater could see a rolling tray on the center console, and a glass pipe on the floorboard. During a more thorough search, the deputy found a Crown Royal bag that contained a scale with residue and five baggies with white crystal residue and a substance. Trammel said the items weren’t his, and the men who ran must have planted it at his feet. He was taken to the detention center and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to the Cookson Bend area on a report of physical domestic incident inside a vehicle Jan. 15. The caller said she was driving Sampson Bennett when the altercation happened. She met the deputy at Oklahoma Station, and she was visibly shaken and upset. Rafalko said she didn’t observe any injuries on the victim. The woman said she and Bennett got into an argument and he told her he wanted out of the vehicle. She said she couldn’t stop safely, and the man opened the door while the vehicle was still in motion. The victim said Bennett put his hands around her neck, and tried to push her leg down on the brake to stop the vehicle. Rafalko explained to the victim how to obtain a protective order, and she said she believed her life was in danger due to their history of domestic violence. Deputy Austin Cluck located Bennett and detained him on an outstanding warrant. Bennett denied assaulting the woman, but admitted they were arguing and that he wanted out of the vehicle. He was taken to the detention center for the warrant.
