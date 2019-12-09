Geico Insurance told a local woman that someone was using her identity in Texas.
On Dec. 5, Nichole Goolsby reported someone in Arlington, Texas, stole her identity. She said a representative from the Geico Fraud Department told her the perpetrator tried to file an insurance claim in her name. The representative also said the person purchased a vehicle from Gasoline Auto's and it was covered by Geico. Goolsby contacted Arlington Police Department, but police said they could do nothing since she was no longer a Texas citizen. Goolsby filed the report in Cherokee County so it can be sent to Arlington.
Georgie Hallum said her front door had been kicked in Dec. 6, and she wasn't sure if anyone was inside her house. Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Chute and Cherokee Nation Marshal Service cleared the house and notified dispatch it was safe for the homeowner to return. Hallum said she left her house for a short time and when she returned, the door had been kicked in. She didn't notice anything missing at the time of the incident.
On Dec. 6, Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to the intersection of North Vinita Avenue and Grandview Road on a report of suspicious activity. Steve Crawford said he received a call from a friend who said someone was trying to steal his deceased mother-in-law's vehicle. Bob Fowler said he was driving on North Vinita Avenue when he saw someone try to hook a tow strap on the front of the vehicle. He snapped a photo when a woman pulled up and the suspicious man got into her vehicle and sped off. Deputy Robison looked at the photo and determined who the man might be.
Deputy Pete Broderick was dispatched to Cookson for a theft report Dec. 5. Dennis Stratton said someone stole his Suzuki four-wheeler he had parked in his yard. He was unable to get a good description of the suspect from the video surveillance. He said he purchased the four-wheeler from a friend over 10 years ago, but didn't receive a title and doesn't know the VIN number.
On Dec. 8, Deputy Aaron Johnson was dispatched to a death call after Kay Blossom said she found her friend, Eddie Cochran, dead in his recliner. Blossom said she talked to him the night before and he had heart problems. The medical examiner released the body and Green County Funeral Home was contacted.
On Dec. 7, Michelle Rundle said her Playstation had been stolen. She said she noticed her front door was slightly open, which she had shut before she left home. Her son is the one who noticed the Playstation missing, but nothing else seemed to be taken.
