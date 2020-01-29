A woman claims her neighbor approached her while he was under the influence and scared her.
On Jan. 26, Cherokee County Lt. John Berry was dispatched to a residence in the Briggs community and met with the caller. She said her neighbor was riding up and down the street on a bicycle, and shining a light toward her house. The caller said she pulled her gun out and told the man to stay away or she would shoot. She said he has come by her house while he was under the influence and she wanted to file a report.
On Jan. 28, Deputy Aaron Johnson took a walk in report from a woman who said she was scared for her daughter. The woman said her daughter’s dad does drugs and he busted windows out of her vehicle. She said she tried to get her daughter from the man, and he said she can’t have her until the two go to custody court.
Gregory Twist reported a trailer he borrowed was stolen Jan. 27. He told deputies he got home from work and the cable to his property had been cut and the trailer was gone. The trailer has red rims and a bent jack.
