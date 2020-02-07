A woman claimed her neighbor threatened to steal her belongings.
On Feb. 4, Cherokee County Sheriff's Lt. John Berry was called to North 545 Road on a threat report. The homeowner claimed her neighbor said he was going to take her belongings and yelled at her. She said the neighbor's son was walking past her house when he said she had "nice stuff" he could have. When she asked if he was threatening to steal from her, he told her to "shut the f**k up." She said she wanted a report filed, just in case.
Misty Bohlman was arrested for public intoxication after deputies were called to a domestic disturbance on Feb. 4. Deputy Nick Chute arrived on West Whisper Lane and met with Bohlman, who said her husband threw urine at her and hit her. The woman was unsteady on her feet and became uncooperative. She was detained while Chute continued to investigate. Bohlman said she didn't know where her husband was and she didn't want to press charges. A man with a ripped shirt came outside and said there was nothing physical going on. Bohlman was taken to the detention center and booked.
Chute was dispatched to a house Jan. 31 on Sunset Valley Road on a report of a protective order violation. A woman said she has a protective order against her husband, and he is supposed to stay away from the residence. She said while she was at work, she saw him in her house on camera.
On Feb. 3, Emmett Thompson said his Chief Stock trailer was stolen and he didn't know who was responsible. He said it's a 1960s black trailer with two rusty chrome spoke wheels, and one white, one black wheel on the rear axle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.