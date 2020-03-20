A woman claimed an inmate from federal prison contacted her and she wanted it to stop.
On March 18, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched for a harassment call. The caller said a man who is in federal prison sent her a letter and she wanted him to stop. She said she was involved with the man years ago, and she doesn't know how he got her address. Officials at the prison where the man is held said they can't stop him from contacting her unless there is a protective order.
A woman was granted an emergency protective order against her soon-to-be ex-husband after he was released from jail. On March 19, Lt. John Berry took the report, and the woman said she thought the man still had five months to serve. She said she is scared of him and didn't know how to locate him.
Sara Eversole told deputies that several vehicles at Garden Walk of Tahlequah apartments were burglarized on March 12. She said cash, tablets, and two phones were stolen from her vehicle. Jodie Trotter also reported her father's truck had been broken into and someone tried to remove the radio.
On March 19, Rocky Griffin said he received two checks in the mail and they were both made out for the same amount. He said the checks were from different companies, and one of those companies said it was a fraud because they don't send out checks.
Edward White said someone broke into his van sometime on March 18 and stole his belongings. The van was in White's front yard and he didn't know who was responsible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.