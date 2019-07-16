A woman said her investment account was drained by a relative.
On July 11, Shy-Ann Trammel reported that a family member was able to take $18,474 worth of CDs and stocks and bonds out of her account at an investment firm. She spoke to the financial institute manager and said she was not given a straight answer as to how it happened.
Steven Gaylor filed a report with Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kim Novak that someone spray-painted his house on July 13. He does not know who vandalized his property.
Local resident Keith Shankle told Deputy Novak that a woman he knew had left 10 horses on his property, and the animals have been there for a month. Novak turned over the report to Investigator Harold Thomas.
