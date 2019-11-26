A local woman said her boyfriend hit her several times and fled the area after she called 911.
On Nov. 19, Cherokee County Sheriff's Lt. John Berry went to Hulbert on a report of a domestic in progress. Dispatch notified him the other half involved had left the area. Berry met with the woman, who said her boyfriend assaulted her when they got into an argument. She said the two were arguing and when she tried to leave, her uncle stopped her and told her she couldn't leave in his mother's truck. She said her uncle let the boyfriend drive the truck, and when they were headed down the road, the boyfriend "backhanded" her in the nose. She said her boyfriend hit her in the face again and took her phone. He gave the phone back and she called 911, and he left the area.
A pregnant woman said her boyfriend choked her after he told her he had another woman over at his house. On Nov. 16, Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched for an assault and battery report. He met with the woman, who said her boyfriend had been drinking and shoved her. She left the house for a while and came back with her mother.She said her boyfriend was already drinking, so the two women left. She came back again and her boyfriend said he had another woman over at the residence. She said when she got up, the man jumped on her and started choking her. She said she couldn't breath and she was also pregnant. She told Chute she was going to see a doctor.
On Nov. 25, a woman came by the sheriff's officer to file a report seeking a protective order. She said when she picks up her children for visitation, a man forces her out of her car and then pushes himself against her. She said the man tries to kiss her and he keeps her from getting into her car and leaving. The woman said she takes someone with her to get her children because she is scared.
Saul Medina reported that when he awoke Nov. 25, he noticed his car had been stolen. He said the key was broken off in the car so anyone could have taken it, but he doesn't know who did.
