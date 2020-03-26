A man allegedly threatened to kill his mother if she didn't give him a cigarette.
On March 25, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to a house on North State Street for a protective order violation. Rory Underwood said her son, Kyle, told her he was going to kill her and her family if she didn't give him a cigarette. The victim said her son was served the day before with a protective order. Rory said she left the house after Kyle threatened her, and she wasn't sure if he was still there. Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko went to a location where Kyle was believed to have been and detained him during the investigation. He denied making any threats and said his mother hugged him and gave him a cigarette. Kyle said he felt "set up" because Rory got a protective order against him for no reason. Kyle was taken to jail and booked for violation of protective order.
A convicted felon was arrested after he admitted to shooting a firearm and tried bribing the arresting deputy on March 25. Deputy Pete Broderick was called to a residence on a report of shots fired. The homeowner said he heard several gunshots and it sounded like rapid fire. He and Broderick went to a residence from whence he thought the shots were coming, and saw a truck driving from a wooded area to the house. Anthony Abdo said he and his girlfriend were shooting their pistol. Broderick asked the man what type of gun he was shooting and he said it was a pistol. The deputy interviewed the girlfriend and her sons, who said the gun was a rifle and it was in Abdo's truck. Broderick asked Abdo again what type of gun it was and he said it was a pistol. When the deputy asked why he wasn't being honest, Abdo said he was a felon and was scared. Abdo said the gun was handed down to him and he thought he could carry it, since his crime was over 20 years ago. Broderick told the man he couldn't possess a firearm, and Abdo said he didn't want to go to jail. He told the deputy to keep the rifle and said he wouldn't tell anyone. Broderick told the man if he said that again, he would charge him with bribery. While he was being transported to jail, Abdo admitted he knew he wasn't supposed to have a firearm.
On March 25, Jeffery Baker reported that two rope saddles, a rope bag, and 10 ropes were stolen from a horse trailer that was parked on Donn Baker's property. The saddles were worth $3,000 each and the rope bag and ropes were worth $350.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.