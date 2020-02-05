A woman was arrested after she shot up meth and frightened a group of children.
On Feb. 2, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to State Highway 82C on a report of a woman acting erratically. Dispatch notified the deputy that Wanda O'Rourke ran into a yard where children were playing, and lay down as if she were hiding from someone. The caller said that when she confronted the woman, she told the caller to "shush and go back inside." When Robison arrived and made contact with O'Rourke, she was out of breath and told him she thought a man was chasing her. Because she was fidgety and couldn't stand still, Robison asked if she had used drugs. She said she shot up 5 units of methamphetamine earlier in the day. O'Rourke was taken to the detention center and booked for public intoxication.
On Jan. 18, Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to Sugar Mountain in regard to a fight in progress. Holly Welch had a bloody nose and said she had been in an altercation with another resident. An employee said Welch was in a room when she was punched by the other resident, and the two continued to fight in the hallway.
Deputy Chute was assigned to a walk-in report in reference to an assault and battery Jan. 28. The victim said a family friend was drinking and became aggressive. She said the suspect shoved her into a table, and cornered her, after which she was slapped and bitten.
Marissa Solenberg said a man came to her house Jan. 29 to use her phone and the restroom. She said she was in the kitchen when the man went to the bathroom with her phone. Solenberg said the man left and she noticed her phone was missing. She didn't see him take the phone, but said he must have, since he was the last one to use it.
