A woman claimed she believed Google was watching her and said her car wanted her to drive to Tahlequah because it was "smart."
On March 11, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Gifford was dispatched to a house on State Highway 10 after a caller said there was a vehicle on his property whose driver tried to leave when he shined a light on it. The deputy found the vehicle in a ditch near the driveway. Khloe Tiger-Williams said she didn't know what happened and kept saying she had a "smart car." Gifford gave the driver's information to dispatch and asked her to exit the car. She argued she didn't do anything wrong and she didn't wreck before handing the deputy a business card for an auto insurance company. Gifford asked her what the card was for, and she insisted Google was watching her. Williams finally exited the vehicle and Gifford could see a medical marijuana prescription bottle. Gifford tried to get her to partake in field sobriety tests, but she didn't follow instructions and said Google was in the sky, watching her. Gifford concluded the driver was dissociated from reality and arrested her for public intoxication involving drugs. At some point during the interaction, Williams said her car wanted her to go to Tahlequah because it was smart.
