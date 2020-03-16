Two women called the sheriff's office after they noticed their neighbor had not been seen for more than three weeks, and his dogs were without food and water.
On March 5, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Pete Broderick was dispatched to a house where he met with the two women. They said the dogs didn't have food or water and the owner had not been at the house for over three weeks. Broderick found a white dog in the front yard without a leash, and a gray dog chained to a door. He said the chained dog had enough room to walk in the grass. Broderick was able to get in touch with the dog owner, who said his cousin was coming over every night to take care of the dogs. The owner said he was sick and out of town, but he would call to make sure the dogs were OK. Broderick told the women to call the sheriff's office if they noticed no one was coming out to take care of the dogs.
Brandon Claunts was arrested after he supposedly drank several beers and smoked weed all day. On March 15, Deputy Broderick was called to Garden Walk of Tahlequah apartments, where the manager said Claunts was walking down the street, holding a beer and tripping over his feet. Claunts said he lived at the apartments, but wouldn't give the deputy an apartment number and became belligerent. He said he drank a lot of beer and had his medical marijuana card, so he smoked weed all day. Broderick arrested Claunts for public intoxication.
Darrell Dreadfulwater said he came home March 12 and noticed someone had stolen the radio out of his vehicle. He didn't noticed it missing until March 14.
