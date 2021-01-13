A convicted sex offender is wanted by authorities for failing to register.
On Jan. 12, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Robison performed a compliance check on Mark Troy Murphy. The Department of Probation and Parole stated Murphy was no longer living at his registered address. Murphy was registered in Rose, but the property owner said he was not supposed to move into that house. She told Robison she gave the woman who moved into the residence a notice to vacate, and she was supposed to be moved out by Jan. 1. Murphy was convicted in January 2003 for lewd molestation and sentenced to 20 years to the Department of Corrections. However, the sentence was split to eight years' imprisonment and 12 years suspended under the custody of the DOC. Murphy is classified as an aggravated lifetime offender and is required to register with CCSO every 90 days.
Lt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to a domestic disturbance on Jan. 12. Dispatch advised the altercation involved a firearm, and Tahlequah Police Department officers were already at the scene. A woman said another woman showed up to her apartment and assaulted her. The woman said she heard banging on her front door and she armed herself with a shotgun. She said she opened that door while holding the firearm, pointing it toward the ground. An altercation ensued and the women were separated. The apartment resident said she called the police, and could see another woman sitting inside a truck while holding up a silver gun. Rye spoke to the woman who supposedly was holding a gun. She claimed never brandished her firearm, and a witness denied seeing a gun wielded. Rye said the woman had a green firearm and not a silver one. Rye then spoke with the other woman who got into the altercation. She said she came to the apartment to gather her belongings when the resident pointed a shotgun at her face. She stated there was an altercation and she was trying to defender herself when the two were split up. Rye observed injuries to the woman’s face where she said she was assaulted.
On Jan. 12, Deputy Jimmy Tannehill responded to 585 Road to recover a U-Haul truck. Dispatch advised an officer from the Miami Police Department was conducting an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle report so the truck could be recovered. Stephen Piles said the truck was taken by another man for an in-town-only rent. Piles said he wasn’t trying to keep the truck, but he didn’t have the funds to return it to Miami.
