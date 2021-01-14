A habitual drunken driver asked deputies not charge him with driving under the influence since he lost his work visa.
On Jan. 13, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to the area of U.S. Highway 62 to check out a truck driving at a high rate of speed, and failing to maintain proper control on the roadway. Rafalko located the vehicle and saw it speeding and failing to maintain its lane. Rafalko stopped Oscar A. Hernandez Portillo, and another deputy noticed a open container of beer inside the vehicle. Rafalko told Portillo to exit the vehicle so Sgt. Tanner Hendley could conduct a field sobriety test. Dispatch was unable to find a valid driver’s license for Portillo, but observed numerous traffic violations for open container and not having a license. Hendley advised Portillo failed the tests and he was arrested. Portillo appeared to have a difficult time understanding Rafalko. However, he stated he understood what she was saying and reading to him at the jail. Portillo admitted to being drunk and asked Rafalko not to charge him with DUI because he lost his work visa status. Due to the breathalyzer test results, Portillo was booked for aggravated driving under the influence.
Deputy Lane Yeager was called to Echota Behavior Health on Jan. 11 on a report of a woman wanting to speak with authorities. The woman said her adult son was doing drugs and kept them inside her house. She stated her son became belligerent and scared her after he used a dropper to place something under his tongue. The woman said she didn’t want her son at her house any longer. Yeager advised the woman to have him evicted and to file a protective order. The woman told Yeager she believed there were illegal drugs inside her home, and she didn’t want to get in trouble for it.
On Jan. 12, Deputy Aaron Johnson responded to the unattended death of Thomas Roger Mercell. The Medical Examiner determined there was no foul play involving Mercell’s death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.