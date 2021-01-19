A man was taken to jail after taking his grandmother’s vehicle without permission.
On Jan. 18, Cherokee County Lt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to South Indian Road on a report of a stolen vehicle. Jeananna Hendricks said her grandson, Tyler Guthrie, had stolen her vehicle. Hendricks said she went to bed and left the keys on a hook beside the door. She discovered the keys and vehicle gone a short time later. Hendricks said she tried calling Guthrie several times, but he wouldn’t answer his phone. Hendricks filled out a statement, and as Rye headed back toward Tahlequah, he noticed the vehicle on South Muskogee Avenue. Rye determined it was the stolen vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Guthrie was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center for booking.
Sgt. Tanner Hendley was dispatched to 551 Road in regard to a trespassing call on Jan. 15. Dispatch advised the caller said someone was outside of his RV, banging on the door to get inside. Donval Gifford reported there was a missing TV from the RV parked next to his, and the suspect possibly took it before the banging on the door began. Gifford said there were no cameras.
On Jan. 18, Deputy James Carver responded to 815 Road on a report of a disturbance. Joshua Hix said he went to his ex-girlfriend’s house to speak about a $300 loan on a truck. He said his ex took the money and wouldn’t give it back. Hix claimed another woman then threw a rock and broke the side window of his mother’s vehicle. Dispatch advised Carver all three had warrants. Hix said the two women went back inside a residence, but Carver was unable to make contact. Hix was taken to jail for his warrant.
Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched to the courthouse on Jan. 16 to take a fraud report. Daniel Soash said he was notified on Dec. 1 that someone had applied for and was denied a credit card. The Federal Trade Commission confirmed someone had filed a credit card application in Soash’s name. Soash was notified Jan. 9 that the scammer tried to file taxes in his name with TurboTax. He was advised to file a report to get his credit frozen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.