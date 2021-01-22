A traffic violation revealed two women were in possession of a stolen vehicle.
On Jan. 22, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Patton was on patrol just before 3 a.m. when he noticed a vehicle operating with no headlights on. Patton ran the tag information to dispatch and was told it was stolen out of Tulsa. The driver, Rosalene Danell Nimsey, gave Patton her driver’s license and a piece of notebook paper with a bill of sale written on it. The passenger, Kailen Lashae Wackerly, was too intoxicated to tell the deputy her name. Dispatch advised Nimsey’s driver’s license was suspended. Wackerly and Nimsey were booked into jail on the charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Sgt. Tanner Hendley responded to Dollar General Jan. 21 on a report of a vandalism. Dispatch advised Toni Anno was throwing bags of ice at the door’s windows. Alicia Stopp said Anno was throwing the bags of ice as if she were trying to break the windows. Stopp said the woman told her she wanted to go to jail. Anno told Hendley she wanted to be arrested because she had nowhere to go. Hendley said Anno was involved in a domestic incident earlier that day. Anno was taken to jail on charges of malicious injury to private property, public intoxication, and assault and battery.
On Jan. 18, Deputy James Carver was dispatched on a report of suspicious activity on West Levi Mountain Road. Dispatch advised the caller said a vehicle had been parked in the driveway for over an hour. Carver made contact with Seth Alsenay, who was sleeping behind the wheel. Alsenay was so intoxicated he gave the deputy another card instead of his driver’s license. Carver was speaking with Alsenay when he noticed a rifle on the dashboard of the vehicle. Carver stated the firearm had a live round in the chamber. There was also pack of beer and a jar of moonshine inside the vehicle. Alsenay was taken to jail and booked for public intoxication and possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.
