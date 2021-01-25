A man who was speeding past law enforcement officers got busted for driving under the influence.
On Jan. 21, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tanner Hendley was on patrol in the area of North 580 Road when a vehicle sped past him. Hendley pulled the vehicle over and noticed an odor of alcohol coming from Christopher Daugherty. The driver admitting to drinking alcohol at a friend’s house before he drove past the sergeant. Daugherty was arrested for suspicion of DUI after he failed a series of field sobriety tests. Daugherty blew a .09 percent on the breathalyzer test at the jail, and was booked for DUI.
Deputy Aaron Johnson responded to an animal call on Jan. 20. Clint Cisper reported three pit bulldogs had killed his goats, and said it had happened before. Cisper said he believed the dogs came from property near his home. Johnson met with the property owner, who admitted she has three pit bulldogs. The woman said the dogs run loose and was informed of the incident with Cisper. The woman told Johnson the dogs would be chained up when outside.
On Jan. 22, Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched to East Allen Road on a report of a stolen vehicle. Marcus Klingsick said he tried to remote start his truck, but didn’t hear anything. Klingsick went outside and noticed his 2010 Nissan Titan was missing.
