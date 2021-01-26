A man returned to his cabin to find it had been burglarized, with over $7,000 worth of items missing.
On Jan. 23, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched to 888 Road on a report of a burglary. Mark Merritt said his cabin was burglarized sometime on Jan. 22. Merritt said the perpetrators entered back of the cabin through a window. He said they cut the screen and tore one of the screens off. Merritt provided the deputy with a list of items that totaled over $7,700. Merritt said he didn’t have the serial numbers of the items and asked for extra patrol.
Deputy Ryan Patton was dispatched to Welling on Jan. 25 in reference to a threats call. A woman said she and her son had been arguing when he pushed her into a kitchen cabinet. The woman said she hit her head, left shoulder, and knee. Patton went outside to a truck where the son was supposed to be, but he was gone.
On Jan. 25, Deputy Patton was dispatched to Hulbert in regard to a fraud report. David Jones said he sold a minivan to a man in Peggs, who then gave the vehicle to a woman in Peggs. Jones said he received a ticket for no insurance on the vehicle he doesn’t own.
