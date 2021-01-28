The Department of Human Services was called after a woman wasn’t able to explain blood spatter on her pants and shoes.
On Jan. 27, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to Peggs on a report of an intoxicated pedestrian. The caller said Terri Davis was drunk and had left a house. Rafalko wasn’t able to find Davis, but received another call on her an hour later. The caller said Davis had locked herself in the bathroom at a convenience store, and then said she had left on foot. Rafalko made contact with Davis, but she wouldn’t stop and said she didn’t need any help. When Davis was detained, the deputy noticed she had large areas of blood on her pants, and splatters of blood on her shoes. Davis wouldn’t explain the reasoning for the blood but mentioned her daughter. Rafalko contacted the Department of Human Services to make a child welfare referral. Davis was transported to jail for public intoxication.
Deputy Jesse Mitchell responded to 810 Road on Jan. 24 for a possible trespassing and property damage. Dispatch advised the property owner was there with the unoccupied vehicle possibly involved in the incident. Owen Nichols said his neighbor told him about an abandoned vehicle on his property, and the entry gate was damaged. Mitchell checked the information on the Ford Focus, but it came back for a Hyundai. The VIN number returned to the Ford Focus and the name of the dealership it belonged to. Mitchell searched the vehicle and he found a syringe and spoon used as drug paraphernalia. He found another syringe, batteries, tinfoil, and a lease agreement from the dealership to a Park Hill man. Sgt. Brad Baker told Mitchell the Grand River Dam Authority Police were in a pursuit with that same vehicle the previous night.
Deputy Aaron Johnson responded to an unattended death of Larry Dean Fields on Jan. 26. Johnson said there was no foul play suspected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.