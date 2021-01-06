A man had to be airlifted to a Tulsa hospital after being stabbed several times.
On Jan. 4, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy James Carver was dispatched to Garden Walk Apartments. A witness said Jacob Kyle Kirk and Dakota Duane Soldier had been drinking, and Soldier stabbed Kirk. Carver took Soldier into custody. Northeastern Health System EMS arrived and transported Kirk to the emergency room. Carver searched the apartment and found the knife near a bottle of whisky. A witness said Kirk came to the apartment and began drinking with Soldier. The two men were fighting when Kirk was stabbed. Soldier said Kirk became violent and made threats before the two fought. Soldier said he broke free from a chokehold, grabbed a knife, and stabbed Kirk three times, once in the lung. Kirk had to be airlifted to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa. Soldier was transported to jail and booked for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
On Jan. 6, Deputy Carver was assisting Deputy Curtis Elkins with a traffic stop on a Ford Focus at the Log Store on U.S. Highway 62. Dispatch advised the tag came back to a 1997 Ford truck and the driver, Chance Weir, had warrants. Elkins called Carver and stated the vehicle was pulling out of the store and headed his way. Carver came in contact with the vehicle near Stick Ross Mountain Road. Carver turned around on the vehicle when he ran the tag number again. The tag returned to the Ford Truck, and Carver initiated at traffic stop. The driver continued for four blocks before coming to a stop. Weir said he took the tag off his truck and put it on the other vehicle because, “We keep our tags now.” Carver could smell a strong odor of burnt marijuana from inside the vehicle. He asked Weir and his passengers if they had been smoking, and all three denied it. Weir was arrested for the warrants and placed in Carver’s patrol unit. The passenger, J.J. Samples, was patted down for weapons when Carver felt a small bottle in his crotch area. Samples admitted to having marijuana and methamphetamine and retrieved the small pill bottle. Samples was arrested and placed in the back of Elkins’ patrol unit. Deputies located a set of scales in a black bag as they searched the vehicle. Upon further investigating, Carver said they found burnt spoons, several syringes, and baggies containing residue. Both men were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
Deputy Lane Yeager was dispatched to a report of a cardiac arrest on Jan. 5. Cherokee Nation EMS advised that 89-year-old Luther Reed had died. Yeager said there was no indication of foul play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.