A man who claimed to be part of the Mexican drug cartel was taken to jail for assault.
On Sept. 30, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to Diedrick Lane on a report of an assault. The family was gathered outside and said Elias Saavedra was trying to leave in a van. Rafalko located the vehicle and saw Saavedra running from it. Rafalko drew her Taser and told Saavedra he would be struck if he didn’t stop. The man complied and was detained. Saavedra said he had been drinking and came to his sister’s house. He said his brother-in-law wouldn’t let him inside and came after him with a broom. Saavedra said he punched the man in the face and no weapons were involved. The family claimed Saavedra had a knife, but no weapon was found. Family members said they wouldn’t allow Saavedra in the house because of COVID-19, and that he was on drugs. Saavedra was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for assault and battery in the presence of a minor. Rafalko said Saavedra advised he was part of the cartel.
On Sept. 21, Sgt. Ryan Robison was notified of a case by the Muskogee Department of Human Services. The DHS worker said a man allegedly introduced his 6-year-old son to sexual content. The boy said he watched “doctor movies” with his dad, and the movies showed boys' and girls' body parts. The father said his son wants to be a doctor when he grows up, and they watch children's videos on YouTube on how the body works. The man showed his YouTube history to Robison, who said no charges are recommended at this time.
Deputy Nick Chute received information about a man who may have warrants being at Speedy’s Gas Station on Sept. 29. The caller said Jackie Dale Ryals was leaving in a white Chevrolet Cavalier. Other deputies were notified and Chute located the vehicle on North 569 Road, where he met with Ryals. The man was arrested and Chute found drug paraphernalia in his shirt pocket. Ryals was taken to the detention center and booked on charges of the warrant and possession of paraphernalia.
On Sept. 30, Deputy Caleb Rice was dispatched to West 720 Road in regard to a cardiac arrest. EMT said Daniel Gifford was pronounced dead and the Medical Examiner waived jurisdiction.
Brenda Hulcher reported the headlight to her Honda Civic had been kicked in sometime during the night of Sept. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.