A man claimed the driver of a truck purposely veered into the path of his dog, striking and killing the animal.
On Oct. 15, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to West Stone Chapel Road on a report of a dog that was purposely run over. Brent Kellogg said he was working outside when he heard a vehicle cross over a cattle guard nearby. Kellogg said he looked up and recognized the truck. He said the driver veered into the opposite lane and struck his pit bull. Kellogg said the driver was drinking a beer and the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed. Kellogg’s girlfriend texted the driver, who claimed he didn’t mean to hit the dog. Rafalko drove to the area where Kellogg said the driver would be, and found the suspected truck traveling in the opposite direction. The deputy pulled the truck over and met with the driver. He claimed he didn’t swerve on purpose to hit the dog, but admitted he did see the dog and didn’t realize he ran him over. Rafalko didn’t find any beer cans inside the pickup or in the bed of the truck, and didn’t smell an odor of alcohol on the driver. The man also had three children with him at the time Rafalko pulled him over. The dog made it back to Kellogg’s property before it died.
On Oct. 17, Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was on patrol in Hulbert when he noticed the a truck traveling at a high rate of speed on the wrong side of the road. Tannehill caught up to the truck and pulled him over. Nathan Linch told the deputy had been drinking and was told to exit the vehicle. Linch was arrested after Tannehill determined he was under the influence. During inventory of the truck, Tannehill found an unopened bottle of Jim Bean in a paper bag. Linch was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of driving under the influence and failure to maintain single lane of traffic.
Deputy James Carver responded to Stick Ross Mountain Road on Oct. 18 in regard to a man lying in the roadway. Dasan Duane Sands was passed out and lying on his back. Carver said the man had a strong odor of alcohol and told him to "f**k off” when he awoke. Sands was taken to jail on charges of public intoxication.
Karen Haner reported her vehicle was stolen from her property Oct. 16. Haner said the blue 2013 Ford Taurus was locked and she was the only one with a set of keys. Haner said she isn’t behind on payments and there would be no reason for the car to be repossessed.
