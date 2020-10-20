A man said he shot his father after accusing him of stealing $40.
On Oct. 5, Cherokee County Sgt. Brad Baker was dispatched to West 838 Road on a report of shots fired. Dispatch advised a father and son were shooting at each other. Before Baker arrived, dispatch said the son, Tyler McClure, had shot his dad, Tony McClure, in the leg and took off on foot. Tony had a bullet hole in his left leg, above the knee. Baker said Tony was in pain and didn’t want to talk much. He told the man an ambulance was on its way to take him to the hospital, but Tony said he didn’t want to go. Tony said his son believed his father had stolen money from him when they got into an argument. He claimed Tyler pointed at gun at him, so he went inside, retrieved a rifle, and shot it toward Tyler. Tony said Tyler then shot at him and struck him in his leg. Baker asked the man if he wanted to press charges, but he said he didn’t. EMS transported Tony to the hospital. Later that evening, Tyler met with Baker at Cantina Bravo to talk. Tyler said he was asleep at his grandmother’s house and he noticed $40 was missing when he awoke. He said he called his father and asked if he took the money, and the two got into an argument. Tyler said he grabbed a gun and car battery before he walked to Tony’s house. Tyler said his father came outside and began yelling at him. Tyler said he thought Tony was going to attack him so he raised his gun to protect himself. Tyler said Tony came back outside with a gun and shot at him. Tyler said he feared for his life and fired back at his father. He said he stopped shooting once he realized Tony had been shot.
A woman allegedly sold another woman’s horses to a slaughterhouse. On Oct. 14, Carol Brooner said the two horses were being looked after by a man. Brooner said she last saw the animals a month ago, and they were in good health. The man’s girlfriend told Brooner she needed to get the horses because someone was buying the property they were on. Brooner said the man told her that wasn’t the case. She also said there had been no issues until the man’s girlfriend got involved. Brooner said the woman called her and said the horses were sold to a slaughterhouse, but she didn’t know where. The man confirmed they had been sold, but wouldn’t tell Brooner where he took them.
Sgt. Jarrod Rye responded to East 745 Road on Oct. 16 for a structure fire. Dispatch advised Welling Fire Department asked for assistance after an unknown man was seen leaving the residence before the fire. Welling Fire Chief Jess Crow said a neighbor reported seeing the man run into the woods just before the smoke and flames were visible. Welling FD said there was no electricity hooked to the house and they were unable to determine a cause due to the extent of the damage.
Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to West 730 Road in regard to a theft on Oct. 19. Dispatch advised Kylee Gower wanted to report her cell phone was stolen. Gower said she went to eat dinner and watch a movie in Tulsa on Oct. 15. She said she realized her Samsung Galaxy was missing after she got home.
Deborah Standefer reported her purse was stolen after she left it on a bench Oct. 17. She said the purse and her sweatshirt were left unattended for two minutes, and were gone when she came back. Standefer said her car keys, an iPhone, ATM and credit cards were inside the purse.
On Oct. 19, Betty Fox said she was notified by the unemployment office that she had been drawing unemployment since June 2020. The office said she needed to file a report for them to help her.
