Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle but were unable to catch the suspect.
On Oct. 28, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to State Highway 82C on a call of shots being fired. The caller said a gray Nissan Altima drove past his house and someone fired a shot from it. The caller indicated the vehicle drove toward the Moody area. Rafalko noticed a gray Nissan Altima headed her direction. She turned around to perform a traffic stop, and the driver sped onto Woodward Avenue. As the deputy approached Rice Street, she found the vehicle crashed in a yard, with the driver’s side door open, and the vehicle still running. The homeowners pointed toward the back of the house, but Rafalko didn’t find the suspect. Dispatch advised the vehicle was stolen out of Tulsa. Rafalko found an open bottle of vodka, two cell phones, and a tablet inside the vehicle. A witness to the crash said a man in a red sweatshirt took off running.
Deputy James Carver responded to Tenkiller Harbor on a report of cardiac arrest on Oct. 29. Tanya Howerton said her father, Jerry Lytle, had fallen that day and had just returned from the hospital. Howerton said her father stopped breathing and she called for help. Cherokee Nation EMS arrived and called the time of death. The Medical Examiner waived jurisdiction.
On Oct. 28, Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to a report of a vandalism. Shawnna Tyer said she got a flat tire as she was driving home. Someone offered her a ride home, and when she and her spouse returned to the vehicle, it had been vandalized. The front and rear windows were shattered, both side mirrors were destroyed, and both tail lights were broken.
