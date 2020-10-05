A suicidal man was taken to the hospital for an evaluation after he contacted authorities.
On Oct. 3, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to investigate a person who was suicidal. The man was emotional and told Ward he didn’t want to live, and he felt like he could take his own life. The man agreed to go to the hospital with Ward to be evaluated.
Sgt. Ryan Robison responded to the unattended death of Floyd Simmons on Oct. 1. Northeastern Health System EMS responded and called the time of death. Family members said Simmons had a history of cardiac issues.
Linda Starke reported her neighbors were trespassing on her property on Oct. 1. She said she didn’t grant them access to go through her property to get to a dirt road.
On Sept. 30, Carla Keele reported her $1,200 utility trailer was stolen from her property.
