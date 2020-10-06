A man apologized to deputies after he was struck by their Tasers for being aggressive toward them.
On Oct. 5, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to South Muskogee Avenue to assist with an alcohol overdose. Dispatchers advised the caller said Bronson Blackburn drank half a bottle of vodka, and was unconscious on the living room floor. Hendley and EMS arrived and they tended to Blackburn, who was unresponsive. EMS performed a sternum rub in which Blackburn suddenly jumped to his feet and ran toward the door. Hendley was standing between the suspect and the door and told Blackburn to stop. Blackburn clenched his fists and took a fighting stance. Hendley pulled his Taser and struck the suspect. Blackburn continued toward the deputy and was struck a second time, resulting in his falling to the floor. Deputy Curtis Elkins deployed his Taser simultaneously. EMS checked Blackburn and released him to deputies. While transported to jail, Blackburn apologized to Hendley and said the Taser was "no joke." He was booked on charges of assault and battery on a police officer and a warrant.
Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to Tenkiller Harbor in regard to a disturbance on Sept. 28. Doodnath Sookram said he is the supervisor for U.S. Water Utility Group. Sookram said he arrived at the harbor and noticed a man leaning against their company vehicle. Sookram said he told the man he was in a restricted area and he needed to leave. The man became verbally aggressive toward Sookram.
A woman reported her ex-boyfriend threw something at her vehicle while she was driving, and shattered the window. On Oct. 6, Deputy James Carver met with the woman, who showed him the shattered window. The woman claimed she had a protective order against the man.
