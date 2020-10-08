A would-be thief was held down until deputies arrived and arrested him.
On Oct. 7, Cody Nix reported his trailer was stolen from his property, and said he had caught the suspect at the intersection of Coffee Hollow and 790 Road. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Lane Yeager was dispatched to the location, where he could see Nix holding Martin James Webb III against the hood of a white Chevrolet truck. Nix said when he passed the vehicle, he believed the trailer looked like his, so he went home and discovered it was missing. Nix said he looked at his doorbell security camera and saw Webb backing into his driveway. Nix and his wife drove in the direction they saw Webb going, found him and confronted him. Webb said his cousin gave him permission to take the trailer. Yeager arrested Martin and placed him inside his patrol unit. Webb complained he was hot and thirsty while Yeager inventorying the truck. Yeager gave him water and rolled the window down between the front and back seat. A short time later, Yeager noticed Webb was moving around a lot and checked on him. Webb had removed the seat belt and was trying to step through the handcuff chain. Yeager removed the man and made sure the cuffs were secured. Webb was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on his charges.
Donna Spradlin said the water spigot to her food trailer had been turned off on Oct. 7 and the hose wasn’t connected. Spradlin looked at video surveillance and could see a man on her property earlier that morning. The man’s father showed up, looked at the footage, and said it was his son. Spradlin said she wanted to ban the man from the property.
Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to North Pumpkin Hollow Road on Oct. 7 in regard to a missing person. A relative of 19-year-old Nathan Kirk said they got into an argument. Kirk’s phone was tracked to Cedar Avenue, and his phone and bag were locked in a vehicle. Friends were contacted and said they gave Kirk 24 hours to cool down, but were worried since he hadn’t returned home.
