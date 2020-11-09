A wanted man put other drivers at risk when he drove into oncoming traffic during a pursuit.
On Nov. 8, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Pete Broderick watched as the driver of a Ford Ranger ran a stop sign at the intersection of West Willis Road and South Whitmore Lane. Broderick pulled the vehicle over and began to exit his patrol truck when the driver took off at a high rate of speed. The driver, Zackery Shawn Phillips, turned onto Muskogee Avenue and headed toward Fort Gibson. Broderick said the driver threw items from the vehicle during the pursuit. Broderick advised dispatch to notify the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office, and Fort Gibson. As the chase reached Crescent Valley Church, Phillips drove off the roadway and up the hill toward the church. Broderick said the truck came back down the hill and onto U.S. Highway 62, driving in the wrong lane into oncoming traffic, before Phillips turned onto a back road. Phillips then got back onto the highway and headed toward Fort Gibson. Again, Phillips crossed over U.S. 62 and drove in the wrong direction into oncoming traffic. Broderick finally crossed over the highway and drove on the edge so oncoming traffic to see his emergency lights. Broderick said this tactic was successful. Phillips continued in the wrong lane of traffic until he reached Fort Gibson. He pulled off onto a side road when Broderick lost visual contact and canceled the pursuit. Broderick was notified that Phillips had crashed at the intersection of Two-Mile Road and Cemetery Road. Phillips was taken into custody and a records check showed he had a suspended driver’s license and warrants. Phillips told Broderick he threw a little methamphetamine out of the vehicle windows, and his reason for running was because he didn’t want to go to prison. Phillips was transported to Northeastern Health System and then to the Cherokee County Detention Center after he was medically cleared.
Deputy Aaron Johnson responded to a suspicious active report on Nov. 6. Lacy Dawn Spears was screaming and rolling around on the ground in a wooded area. Johnson tried to calm Spears down, but that only made her more erratic. She was detained for her and the deputy’s safety. Johnson found a loaded syringe that tested positive for methamphetamine. Spears was transported to jail and booked on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and public intoxication.
On Oct. 21, Stephanie Ballard reported her ex-husband admitted he placed a “fake” tracking device in her vehicle. Ballard said there is an active protective order in placed against the man, she found the device when she was moving items from the backseat to the trunk. Ballard provided text messages between her and the man wherein he admitted to placing the device in her vehicle.
