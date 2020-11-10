A woman was assaulted and held at gunpoint by two men who stole her vehicle.
On Nov. 10, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy James Carver was dispatched to Dam Bar on an assault report. Haley Jackson said she was assaulted and her vehicle was stolen. Jackson said she picked up Maddox Lowrimore and dropped him off in Muskogee. She said he called her a short time later and asked for a ride. Jackson said she took Lowrimore to Checotah, where he picked up a bag of marijuana. Lowrimore said he needed to pay someone back, and the two went to Nika Alexander’s house, where they gave him a ride. Jackson said when she drove to the lookout point, Lowrimore pointed a gun at her, and Alexander tried to steal her belongings. Jackson said Alexander punched her during a struggle and she ended up on the ground. Jackson said Lowrimore stood over her with the gun, and she let the two men take her money, phone, purse, and her vehicle. Muskogee Police Department officers advised they located the vehicle and both men fled. MPD advised the men were taken into custody a short time later. Jackson said Lowrimore pointed a sawed-off shotgun at her, and police found that weapon in the trunk of the stolen vehicle. Jackson said the two men admitted they robbed a man earlier that day. The vehicle was impounded by MPD due to items from the earlier robbery being inside.
Deputy Aaron Johnson was dispatched on Nov. 4 to a report of trespassing. Johnny Hathcoat said he was going to show damages to a bedroom door to a friend. Hathcoat said when he opened the door, he found Nathaniel Smallen asleep in one of the beds. When he confronted Smallen, the suspect opened a window, jumped out of it, and took off. Hathcoat said Smallen wasn’t allowed to be there, and the window screen had been damaged.
On Oct. 21, Stephanie Ballard reported her ex-husband admitted he placed a “fake” tracking device in her vehicle. Ballard said there is an active protective order in place against the man, and she found the device when she was moving items from the backseat to the trunk. Ballard provided text messages between her and the man wherein he admitted to placing the device in her vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.