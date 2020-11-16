A group claiming to be "Neighborhood Watch" supposedly pulled guns on a man while he was looking at Christmas lights.
On Nov. 15, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched to the courthouse to take a report from Seth Hill. Hill said he and his girlfriend were driving around, looking at Christmas lights, when they noticed a car following them. Hill said he pulled over at Grand View School to let the vehicle pass, but the driver came back and parked beside him. The driver told Hill he couldn’t drive in his neighborhood because he has kids. The passenger had a firearm with a laser pointed at Hill, who said the backseat passenger also had a firearm pointed at him. Hill told the men he was going to leave, and then he sped off because he was in fear for his life and his girlfriend’s life. He said the vehicle could have been a 2017 white Jeep, and the men claimed to be Neighborhood Watch.
On Nov. 13, Deputy Pete Broderick was on patrol when he ran the tag information for a Chevy Malibu with a 2017 sticker on the plate. The tag information came back to a 2001 Dodge Durango, so Broderick pulled the vehicle over on Cherokee Springs Road. Nick Dick was unable to provide a driver’s license or proof of insurance. Dispatch advised Dick’s license was suspended, insurance was unconfirmed, and he had warrants. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Jay. As Dick was exiting the vehicle, Broderick noticed the backseat passengers were acting as if they were trying to hide something. Broderick had Christopher Purdue and Tonya Johnson exit the vehicle and retrieved his K-9 partner, Crush, from his patrol truck. Crush made a positive hit and Broderick found a black case in the backseat. The case contained a scale, several baggies, and seven pills that were blood pressure medication. Upon further inventory, the deputy located another case that contained methamphetamine. The driver and passenger claimed the meth didn’t belong to them. Dick was cited for driving under suspension, failure to comply with insurance, and improper tag. He was arrested for possession of stolen vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Tonya Johnson, Brianna Johnson, and Purdue were arrested for possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia. Before Tonya was transported to jail, she informed Broderick she had a glass pipe in her vagina.
Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to the area Coos Thompson Road and West 775 Road on Nov. 7 for a report of a man intentionally setting hay bales on fire. Chase McAlvain and his wife escorted Rafalko to the fully engulfed bales. Mark Davis was under the influence of alcohol and claimed the hay belonged to him and they were on his property. The property did belong to Davis and his mother, but McAlvain had been keeping his hay there due to a civil agreement. McAlvain said the burning bales were not his, and that his were set aside. Rafalko was unable to charge Davis with arson due to no sufficient evidence of the bales' ownership. McAlvain said he would be back on a later date to remove his hay, and estimated the total loss was $90.
Benjamin Freeman reported a package he ordered online from J.C. Penny’s was missing on Nov. 13. Freeman was able to track the package, which should have been delivered Nov. 4. Freeman said the package was a ski jacket worth $123.
On Nov. 13, Jorge Osejo reported someone broke the windows in his excavator with rocks. Osejo said his trailer had been stolen from the same location and he found it on East 640 Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.