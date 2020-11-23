Sheriff's deputies pulled over a driver for a defective tail light and ended up finding drugs and a firearm.
On Nov. 22, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was on patrol when he noticed the tail light out. He initiated a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, Colby Dale Wayne Fraser. Tannehill could smell an odor of burned marijuana coming from the vehicle. The deputy said he could see a blunt in the center console, and Fraser admitted he smoked an hour before he was stopped. Tannehill had the man exit the vehicle and found marijuana in the floorboard, in a jar, in the center console, and in the glove box. A red container on the floorboard contained what Tannehill believed to be methamphetamine. Fraser was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of paraphernalia, and defective equipment. Fraser was taken to Northeastern Health System for blood to be taken, and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center for booking.
Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to Park Hill Road on a report of a vandalism on Nov. 12. Terry Davis said he heard loud noise and noticed a Nissan Altima near his shop. The vehicle came back to a woman named Aimee and a man named Raymond. Davis said he met with a woman who indicated her name was Aimee, but he believed she was making small talk while other individuals were causing damage and leaving. Davis said there was damage to his doors in the shop, but he couldn’t tell if anything was missing. Davis said someone cut the electricity to the shop lights.
On Nov. 18, Deputy Robert Stephens was dispatched to Tenkiller Lodge in regard to a protective order violation. A woman said the man she had a protective order against had her children with him. The PO explained both parties can communicate when it concerns the children. The woman said the man texted her, saying he wouldn’t let her get the children until she came home. Stephens had the woman call the man so he could talk to him. The man agreed to let the children return to the woman.
Deputy Rafalko was dispatched to a residence in Bunch in regard to a stolen vehicle on Nov. 18. Connie McLemore claimed her son, Jonathan McLemore, stole her vehicle. Rafalko got to the house just as the vehicle arrived, but it was Jonathan’s daughter who was driving it. The girl said her father had left and told her to take the vehicle back to Connie’s house. Connie said Jonathan told her he needed to get something from the store and she wouldn't let him take the vehicle, but he took it anyway. Connie said her son does this frequently. She said her son has warrants and believes that's why he had his daughter bring the car back.
Jarel Todd said he was driving toward Hulbert Nov. 18 when he lost his handgun in the grass. Todd said he left his gun on top of his vehicle and heard it fall off. He said he saw sparks on the roadway from the gun hitting the ground. Todd said he searched the immediate area and was unable to locate the gun.
On Nov. 20, Carolyn Trimble reported someone knocked over and damaged her mailbox. Trimble said the mailbox is near the roadway and isn’t visible from her house.
Andrea Winsett reported someone threw a rock through her bedroom window on Nov. 20. Winsett said no one witnessed the incident.
