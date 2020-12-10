Sheriff's deputies stayed busy in recent days with theft reports of coins, lumber, and a TV.
On Dec. 8, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Rice was dispatched to a residence, where he met with Gloria Brewster, who wanted to file a report about her silver coins stamped with “First Commodity Corporation of Boston.” Brewster said 100 of those coins were missing, and the value was $2,500. Brewster said she noticed the coins were missing while she was moving her belongings from the house.
Deputy Lane Yeager took a report Dec. 7 from Doy Jones about stolen lumber. Jones said he had the wood stored at a house that was being rented. Jones said the tenant used some of the lumber to enclose the porch without his authorization. The tenant told Yeager he hung the lumber around the end of the house to get it off the ground. The tenant said he didn’t pay attention to how much lumber he used.
On Nov. 23, Lisa Caviness reported FedEx delivered a TV and placed it by her mailbox. Caviness said the TV was gone and she believed she knew who took it. Sgt. Brad Baker met with that person, who let him search a house, and the TV was not located. Baker told Caviness to call FedEx and tell them the TV was stolen.
Betty Capps came to the sheriff’s office to make a report in reference to a civil matter on Nov. 16. Capps said she’s an overseer on an estate. She said she was supposed to meet a couple to pick up a tractor, lawnmower, hay bailer, and rake. Capps said she called the woman she was supposed to meet, and was told they weren’t going to be able to meet on the day they had planned.
