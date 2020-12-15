Deputies were called to Woodall School after a boy brought a knife due to bullying.
On Dec. 10, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Lane Yeager was contacted by Woodall School officials to come to the scene. The official said a 13-year-old boy brought a knife, but didn’t threaten anyone with it. Yeager spoke to the teen, who said he brought the knife because another student was picking on him. Yeager asked the boy what he had planned to do with the knife, and he said he didn’t know, but he felt safe with it. The boy said he reported the bullying to school officials, and that only made the other student pick on him more. Yeager explained the repercussions to the boy, and he appeared to understand. Yeager said there was no criminal act, and discipline would be addressed by the school.
On Dec. 13, Deputy Jesse Mitchell was dispatched to East 746 Road in regard to trespassing and a protective order violation. Dispatch advised the caller said Jose Fuentes Jr. was violating the order by parking outside the residence in a vehicle. Fuentes said he knew he wasn’t supposed to be there, but he had no other place to go. Mitchell said the man stated he was intoxicated, and the vehicle had no keys and wasn’t running. Fuentes was arrested for the violation of the protective order.
Deputy Mitchell responded to an apartment complex on State Highway 62 for a report of a domestic on Dec. 7. Dispatch advised the man involved in the incident had already left the house. The woman had injuries to her neck and her face. She said her ex-boyfriend was there and allowing her to use his phone. She said a text came through and the man got mad when she told him about it. The woman said her ex began to choke her to the point she experienced blurry vision and loss of hearing. She said he threw her on the ground and stomped on her head, chest, and thigh. The woman said her daughter tried to pull the man off, and that was when he stopped and left. Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was contacted to come document the woman’s injuries. Mitchell was informed later that day that the suspect was back at the residence, and 911 was called. Deputies showed up but the man had already left.
Deputy James Morgan was dispatched to Summit Ridge Drive on Dec. 12 for a report of a possible trespassing. Helena Messenger said deputies came to her house earlier that day for a verbal domestic call. Messenger said her daughter, Jocelyn Bond, was banned from the property by other deputies. Morgan went to a nearby house, where he met with Bond. She told Morgan she went back to the house and knocked on the door and windows because she needed a cigarette. Bond was transported to jail and booked for trespassing.
