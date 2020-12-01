A woman was arrested after shoplifting while apparently high on drugs in Dollar General.
On Nov. 30, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Wolff was dispatched to Dollar General on a report of a theft. Wolff was informed of a woman putting merchandise in her pockets while drinking a beer. Helen Jones had a bag full of notebooks and pens, and gift cards were in her pockets, along with two pairs of sunglasses. Wolff asked the woman if she had been drinking when she reached for a beer bottle on the shelf and said it was Mountain Dew. The deputy said the contents smelled of Mountain Dew. Jones appeared to be under the influence of a drug and told Wolff she had a Rohypnol in her drink. She also stated she shot up methamphetamine an hour earlier, and drank meth while inside the store. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Tommy Mullins had the woman perform a field sobriety test and she was arrested for public intoxication.
Deputy Lane Yeager met with David Creech on Nov. 30 in regard to stolen items. Creech said he discovered someone got into his shed and stole chainsaws, a leaf blower, jeweler's loupes, a power inverter, and marijuana plants. Creech found a Cherokee Casino OneStar card with a man’s name on it and gave it to Yeager. Creech said the man had a drug record.
Michael Carpenter reported his cell phone was stolen from his house Nov. 30. Carpenter provided the serial number of the phone to deputies.
