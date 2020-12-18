A man covered in vomit was charged with aggravated driving under the influence.
On Dec. 18, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to a welfare check on South Park Hill Road. Dispatch advised the caller said a vehicle was pulled over and the driver was possibly intoxicated. Hendley found the vehicle, and the driver, Zebadiah Patrick Nofire, smelled of alcohol and had vomit on himself and the vehicle. Hendley asked Nofire if he had anything to drink, and Nofire responded with, “Da da da, da da da, da da da.” Hendley asked the driver to exit the vehicle, but Nofire put the vehicle in drive, so Hensley drew his Taser. Nofire said he was going to pull over, turned the steering wheel, and slowly pulled off the roadway. Nofire parked and exited the vehicle. Hendley determined Nofire was under the influence during a field sobriety test and took the man to jail. Nofire agreed to a breathalyzer test and blew a .15. He was charged with aggravated DUI and booked.
Deputy Aaron Johnson was contacted by Tahlequah Animal Control Officer Vicky Green on Dec. 8. Green said she received a call about a pony loose in the city limits. Gail Barnes told Green she was the owner of the animal, and Calvin Hall took it from her house. Green told Gail that Tracie Asbill picked up the pony and was going to keep it until the owner was found. Johnson called Barnes, who said the pony showed up a year ago, and no one claimed it. She said she and her family cared for the animal until Hall took it on Thanksgiving Day. Barnes said she didn’t mind Hall keeping the animal, but she wanted to be reimbursed for the time and money she had put in caring for it, or get it back. Johnson advised Barnes she was entitled to the money and he would let Hall know that. Barnes said she believed she spent $2,500 on the pony in a year. Johnson contacted Asbill, who said she spoke with Barnes and was told to keep the little horse. She claimed Barnes told her she was worried Hall would come back and cause problems. Johnson called Barnes and that arrangement was confirmed. Hall contacted Johnson on Dec. 11 and said he had nothing to talk about, and that Johnson could "kiss my ass.” The pony is in Asbill’s possession until further notice.
On Dec. 17, Deputy James Carver was dispatched to East 801 Road on a report of a theft. Alicia Lopez said two men broke into her boyfriend’s truck, and stole her handgun. Lopez provided a description of the two men and the proper information on the gun.
Jordan Bowlin reported his service truck had been broken into on Dec. 15, and all of his work tools were gone.
