Deputies dealt with two burglaries and a vandalism in one day.
On Nov. 30, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Curtis Elkins was dispatched to Redbird Lane in regard to a theft. Charles White said his property was burglarized and a generator was missing. White said a window screen was bent and pulled off the window, and the front door had been forced open. White said cabinets and drawers were open and items were tossed on the floor, but he was unsure if other items were missing.
Bobby Garcia from Greenleaf Nursery reported two pieces of equipment were stolen on Nov. 18. Garcia provided the serial numbers to a pack blower and a chainsaw to Sgt. Ryan Robison. Garcia said the items were secured in a locked shed, but several people may have had keys. Robison checked the serial numbers through a program, and neither item had been pawned as of Nov. 30.
On Nov. 30, Deputy Elkins was dispatched to 843 Road on a report of a vandalism. Dispatch advised Suanne Saviano said someone put a hole in her window. Saviano said she heard a crashing noise Nov. 27, and thought it may have been her neighbor outside. She found the window in her garage had been broken. Elkins found minimal glass inside the window and no glass on the inside or outside of the house. Saviano said she didn’t clean up the glass and only moved a metal cabinet in front of the window.
