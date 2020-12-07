A local man is wanted by authorities after he stole from a store and pulled a gun on another man.
On Dec. 4, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Stephens was dispatched to Dollar General in Cookson. Cregg Walton said a man walked out of the store with merchandise he didn’t pay for. Walton approached the man outside the main door, and the suspect pulled out a gun and said, “Westside savages!” Walton backed away and was informed by another shopper that another man had run out of the back store, set off the alarm, and got into a silver car. Stephens looked through video footage and could see the man who brandished the gun had a tattoo on the front of his neck. Walton was shown a picture of a possible suspect and he recognized him as the one with the gun. Walton filled out a statement and agreed to press charges.
Donovan Millsap was arrested after he slapped a juvenile during an altercation on Dec. 6. Millsap said he and his girlfriend were arguing when the boy stepped in and tried to stop them. The woman said she took Millsap’s phone and broke it. She said Millsap kicked her vehicle and broke the window on driver’s side door. She said the boy got out of the car and Millsap slapped him across the face. The woman said she began to hit Millsap, but bystanders broke up the fight.
On Dec. 3, Tarra Ward reported someone stole her 2005 WaveRunner from her property. Ward said her mother noticed the vessel was missing and the cover to the WaveRunner was on the ground next to a trailer.
Kenneth Cooper reported someone came onto his property between Dec. 3 and 5, and threw something through one of his garage windows.
