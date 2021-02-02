A drunken woman caused traffic to back up after dancing in the middle of the highway.
On Jan. 31, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Pete Broderick was dispatched to Moody’s Convenience Store on a report of an intoxicated woman who was dancing in the parking lot. Dispatch advised Broderick that Jacqueline Hodge-Sellers was now performing in the middle of the highway and causing traffic to stop. Broderick arrived to find Sellers lying in the ditch. At one point, Sellers was unable to stand and began eating the grass. Sellers admitted to being intoxicated and was taken to jail without incident.
Sgt. Tanner Hendley was dispatched to Peggs for a suspected arson call on Jan. 29. James Applegate, with the Peggs Fire Department, said a man directed him to the property. Applegate stated the man said he was cutting wood, but wouldn’t give the name of the person who authorized him to be on the property. Applegate went to the garage to meet with the property owners and found it to be on fire. Hendley said it looked as if the blaze started on a brush fire that someone had neglected to watch, and that the property wasn’t intentionally set on fire.
Deputy Broderick responded to Delaware Street on Jan. 28 in regard to a fraud report. A man said he wrote a check for $36 to Tenkiller Water Department, and placed the check in his mailbox. He noticed a charge to his bank account for $456 10 days later. The man went to the bank and discovered the same check number used to pay the water department was also passed at Walmart. The man said he believed he knew who took the check and provided the name of the person to Broderick.
Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to Park Hill on Jan. 31 for a report of an unattended death. Cherokee Nation EMS advised Ward that Kenneth James Draper looked to have died from natural causes, as there were no signs of suicide or homicide. The Medical Examiner waived jurisdiction.
On Jan. 28, Deputy Broderick was dispatched to the sheriff’s office to take a domestic violence report. The victim said she and her daughter were asleep when her husband awoke her. She said the man said the two needed to talk about their impending divorce, then began shoving and hitting her. The woman said she picked up her daughter and her husband punched her in the arm. The woman gathered her belongings and left with her daughter. Broderick said the woman had markings consistent with her statement.
Madison Herrboldt reported her front passenger window had been broken out on Jan. 30. Herrboldt told Deputy Robert Stephens that she parked in the grass off State Highway 82 and walked to a creek. She said the window was busted out when she returned to her vehicle 20 minutes later. Herrboldt said her wallet – which contained her driver’s license, debit cards, and her stimulus check – were missing.
