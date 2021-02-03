A man was able to track his stolen vehicle to the address of an individual who buys junk cars.
On Jan. 26, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Stephens was dispatched to 450 Road in reference to a stolen vehicle that had been found Robert Mickel said he tracked down his vehicle at the address of a man who buys junk cars. That man told Stephens he bought a vehicle matching the description of Mickel’s stolen car on College Avenue earlier that day. The man said if the vehicle was stolen and registered to Mickel, he would give it back. The man showed Stephens the vehicle and the VIN, and tag numbers confirmed it was Michel’s.
Deputy Jimmy Tannehill responded to Legion Drive on Jan. 31 on a report of a theft. Eddie Williams said he kept his four-wheeler in a storage unit. He drove the vehicle on Jan. 16 and put it back in the storage unit. Williams said he returned to find a different lock on his unit and called the owner. The owner cut the lock since he hadn't changed the locks, and Williams discovered his four-wheeler, trailer, and camping equipment were gone. Williams said the value of the missing items was $2,000.
On Feb. 1, Sgt. Brad Baker went to South Muskogee Avenue to speak with Paul Guinn about his connection to a stolen trailer. The Tahlequah Police Department had handled that report earlier in the day. Baker was on the property when he observed a Tiger Utility Trailer with the VIN number scratched off and painted over. Baker said that trailer wasn’t the one stolen earlier, and Guinn wasn’t on the property. TPD arrested Guinn later that day and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center. Baker met with Guinn and the bail bondsman when he arrested Guinn for possession of the stolen trailer. Guinn was booked for possession of motor vehicle part with altered/defaced VIN.
