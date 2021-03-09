Three people were taken to jail after they were caught burglarizing an abandoned residence and business building.
On March 8, Steve Crawford called 911 after he found three people on the abandoned property. Dispatch advised Crawford used his truck to block the suspects from leaving in the vehicle they had driven to the property. Sheriff Jason Chennault and several deputies arrived to find Crawford speaking with one of the suspects. Floyd Phillips was detained, and Crawford told Chennault another man and a woman wer with Phillips. The other man ran toward the north part of the property and the woman was standing near a truck. Alayna Leblanc appeared to kick something under the truck as Chennault approached. Chennault said Leblanc kicked two checkbooks under the truck. Undersheriff James Brown and Capt. Derrick Grant located Randy Blasingame northeast of the property and detained him. Phillips, Blasingame, and Leblanc were all arrested and taken to jail.
Deputy James Carver was dispatched to Redbird Lane on March 7 in regard to a stolen vehicle. An unoccupied silver vehicle was crashed in a ditch with the engine still running when Carver arrived. Valerie Pritchett said Christopher Songer had been drinking when the two got into an argument. Pritchett said Songer pulled a knife, licked it, and said he was going to kill her before he left in her vehicle. Carver made contact with Songer the next day, and the suspect admitted to crashing vehicle, but not stealing it. Songer was arrested for outstanding warrants and booked into jail.
Deputy Ryan Patton was dispatched to Hulbert on March 8 for a domestic disturbance. A woman said a man left her house and took her grandson without permission. The man was seen throwing a beer can at the rear window of a van before he left. Patton was leaving the residence when he noticed a car that matched the description of the suspect vehicle. Two women inside the vehicle said they dropped the suspected man off at a friend’s house. Patton was later dispatched to the same residence after the man returned to get his belongings.
On March 8, Deputy Dustin Tannehill was dispatched to the sheriff’s office on a report of an assault. A man said he was smoothing out his driveway when another man intentionally swerved his vehicle to hit him. The man said this is the third time something like that has happened.
Dwight Tennehill reported he received his prescriptions in the mail on March 8. Tennehill said the package had a slight tear and his medications were gone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.