A couple admitted to shooting up meth and fighting with each other before they were taken to jail.
On March 12, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Patton was dispatched to 551 Road for a report of a domestic. Ashley Johnson said Robin Hayes began hitting her when she tried to have sex with him. Johnson ad she and Hayes had been using methamphetamine and fighting for the past two days. Johnson said Hayes shot meth in her arm and missed on purpose to cause a welt. Johnson had other injuries which she said Hayes caused by burning her with a pipe. She told deputies she threw a water bottle at Hayes and hit him in his face. Johnson and Hayes both stated they wanted to press charges on each other and were both arrested. Deputies found a loaded syringe, two used syringes, a pipe, a spoon with burnt residue, and 10 pills in Johnson’s purse.
On March 9, Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched to take a stolen vehicle report. Paula Cordell said she awoke to find her vehicle missing and that her son told her his girlfriend took the car during the night. Cordell stated the car was parked at Butterfly Trailer Park with three flat tires and a busted windshield. Tannehill responded to the trailer park to find the vehicle vandalized. Cordell said she wanted to press charges on the suspect woman who took the vehicle.
Deputy Aaron Johnson responded to a report of a theft on March 9. Tanya Taylor said she found opened mail in a ditch in front her house. Taylor said she was unsure but believed she was missing paychecks.
