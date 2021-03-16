A naked woman who was apparently high on meth was arrested at the Log Store north of Tahlequah.
On March 15, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Patton was dispatched to a disturbance at the Log Store when he saw Ashley Adair standing by the front door, naked. Patton told the woman to put her clothes back on and she complied. Adair said someone told her to disrobe when she was asked why she was naked in the store. Adair admitted she smoked methamphetamine that day and was arrested for public intoxication.
Deputy James Carver had Lt. Jarrod Rye run a warrant check on Joey Duvall on March 16 when dispatch advised he had a felony warrant. Rye said Duvall was walking from the casino and went inside the Rodeway Inn. Deputies made contact with Duvall inside one of the rooms. Duvall said he had drugs in his pocket, and deputies found 6.7 grams of meth. Duvall was transported to jail and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and the warrant.
On March 13, Deputy Kile Turley responded to Rose to take a burglary report. Dee Bell said several guns and ammo where stolen from his home. Bell said there was no forced entry and the door was unlocked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.