A man said he received a tip about who may have stolen his personal tools.
On March 9, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Johnson was dispatched to meet with Ray Caviness, who said he was doing his rounds through a trailer park when he noticed the door of a trailer was pried open. He said all of his tools that were inside the trailer had been stolen. Caviness said he found his air compressor outside the trailer, and then noticed the lock to a shop building had been cut. A mower and several tools that were inside the shed were also missing. Caviness said most of his tools have his initials on them. Caviness received a phone call a few days later by someone who gave him the name of a man who may have taken the tools.
Deputy Robert Stephens was dispatched to Legion Driver on March 11 on a theft report from George Buck, who said someone broke into his storage units. Buck said the intruder cut off the locks and replaced them with others during the winter storm in February. Buck had video footage of a white car with people walking around and tampering with the locks. In a recent video, an older Chevy truck can been seen near Buck’s personal storage unit. Stephens ordered extra patrol on the property.
On March 12, Deputy Johnson was dispatched on an animal call. Denis Ridenhour told him three dogs had killed one his baby calves. He said he saw the same dogs chasing his cows on several occasions. Johnson drove the area and wasn’t able to locate the dogs or the dog owners.
