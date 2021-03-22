A driver was taken to jail after the sheriff saw him repeatedly swerve off the roadway.
On March 20, Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault was assisting Deputy Pete Broderick with a traffic stop on Park Hill Road near the Cherokee Springs Golf Course. A woman pulled up and said the red Impala in front of her had veered off the roadway several times. Chennault looked up and saw the red vehicle drive off the shoulder, then correct itself and continued southbound. Chennault followed the vehicle as swerved back and forth on the road, then pulled Ivan Castillo over at the intersection of West Willis Road. Chennault could see a bottle of vodka lying on the passenger seat and asked Castillo for his driver’s license and insurance. Castillo said he didn’t have a license, and was arrested. He was transported to jail and booked for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and transporting an open container of liquor.
On March 19, Deputy Kile Turley was dispatched to the Park Hill Post Office on a report of an intoxicated woman. Turley arrived to find Helen Amy Jones making uncontrollable body movements. Jones believed it was Tuesday and either March 14 or 15. Jones was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where jail officers found a used syringe on her.
Deputy Scott Wolff responded to Park Hill on March 16 in regard to a death. David Troy Cusick said he checked on his mother, Carol Cusick, and called 911 when she wasn’t responsive. According to the sheriff’s report, Cusick was seen in the emergency room at Northeastern Health System and sent home.
