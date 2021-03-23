A driver was taken to jail after the sheriff saw him repeatedly swerve off the roadway.
On March 20, Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault was assisting Deputy Pete Broderick with a traffic stop on Park Hill Road near the Cherokee Springs Golf Course. A woman pulled up and said the red Impala in front of her had veered off the roadway several times. Chennault looked up and saw the red vehicle drive off the shoulder, then correct itself and continued southbound. Chennault followed the vehicle as swerved back and forth on the road, then pulled Ivan Castillo over at the intersection of West Willis Road. Chennault could see a bottle of vodka lying on the passenger seat and asked Castillo for his driver’s license and insurance. Castillo said he didn’t have a license, and was arrested. He was transported to jail and booked for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and transporting an open container of liquor.
Deputy Kevin McFarland responded to a domestic abuse call on March 22, when he met with an 85-year-old victim. Muskogee County EMS personnel were on scene and helped the victim off the floor. She told McFarland that Deana Stillwell was either drunk or high when she violently assaulted the woman. McFarland was advised that Stillwell was passed out at a house in Fort Gibson. Stillwell tried to run out of the back of the house when authorities arrived. She ran into the bathroom but was arrested for domestic abuse and aggravated assault and battery against an elderly person.
On March 22, Deputy Aaron Johnson was dispatched to a stolen vehicle report when he met with John Conrad. Conrad said he was getting ready to go into town and he started his truck, but then went back inside his house. He said his dogs began barking and that’s when he saw someone stealing the truck. Conrad gave Johnson a thorough description of the truck, and the deputy went to look for the vehicle. The truck passed Johnson on State Highway 10 and he got behind it and ran the tag number. Dispatch advised the truck belonged to Conrad, and Johnson conducted a traffic stop. Shane Ennis claimed he borrowed the truck because he was being chased by someone. Ennis was transported to the jail and booked for larceny of a motor vehicle.
On March 19, Deputy Kile Turley was dispatched to the Park Hill Post Office on a report of an intoxicated woman. Turley arrived to find Helen Amy Jones making uncontrollable body movements. Jones believed it was Tuesday and either March 14 or 15. Jones was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where jail officers found a used syringe on her.
Deputy Scott Wolff responded to Park Hill on March 16 in regard to a death. David Troy Cusick said he checked on his mother, Carol Cusick, and called 911 when she wasn’t responsive. According to the sheriff’s report, Cusick was seen in the emergency room at Northeastern Health System and sent home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.