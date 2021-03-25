A convicted felon claimed he was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced into the stolen vehicle deputies found him in.
On March 20, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin McFarland was on patrol in the area of West Willis Road when he spotted a truck behind Finish Line gas station. McFarland drove around the business and found the vehicle in a grassy area with the alarm sounding and headlights flashing. The deputy found Butler James Hignite lying under the backseat. Hignite had latex gloves on his hands and a paper mask on his face. McFarland advised dispatch and additional deputies arrived. Hignite claimed he was kidnapped at gunpoint and the man who was driving had ran off toward Willis Road. After dispatch said the tag on the vehicle returned to Karen Burson, Deputies Jesse Mitchell and Dustin Tannehill went to her residence to see if Hignite was supposed to have the truck. Hignite said he didn’t know who owned the vehicle, and that someone named Cody pointed a gun in his face and made him get in. Mitchell said Burson’s vehicle was left at Stuteville Ford for repairs. She said no one else was supposed to have possession of it. Hignite was arrested for knowingly concealing stolen property after former conviction of a felony.
On March 24, Deputy McKinsey Fuson responded to the Chicken Creek Area and found a vehicle that was involved in break-ins. Jacob Todd Reasor was on the side of the road and said he was on his way back from Arkansas. Reasor said his ride dropped him off and he was waiting for another vehicle to pick him up. Fuson said he man had trouble staying focused and appeared to be under the influence. Reasor also had warrants and was arrested for public intoxication.
Deputy Kile Turley was dispatched to 670 Road on March 24 in regard to an assault. Michael Heath Smith said his ex-girlfriend took his dog and hit him with her car. Turley could see Smith’s injuries and was told he wanted to press charges. Smith said his ex-girlfriend’s car is a purple Nissan Cube and the front windshield was smashed in from when he was hit.
On March 24, Deputy James Carver responded to 609 Road on a report of a theft. A woman said a man claimed he had her stimulus check and that he would give it back if she signed over her truck title to him. The woman said the man stole her tag off her truck and put it on his vehicle.
