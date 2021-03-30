A traffic violation led to the recovery of a stolen truck and one man in jail.
On March 29, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy James Carver was on patrol in the area of State Highway 82 and 670 Road when he saw a Ford truck with no taillights or vehicle tag. Carver conducted a traffic stop on Darrell Wayne Barnes, and dispatch advised the truck was reported stolen out of Muskogee. Barnes was arrested and agreed to speak with Carver. Barnes said he purchased the truck from a man named Raymond, a friend of his stepdaughter's. Barnes said he put $5,500 down and still owed $5,000 on it. Barnes was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched March 29 to 580 Road in regard to a theft. James Morrow said he had footage of Deanna Tippey stealing his hunting tent. Morrow said he had a trail camera pointed in the direction of his “No trespassing” signs on the property line. He showed the deputy the footage of Tippey, whom he claimed had stolen from him before and was just released from jail for felony arson. Tannehill went to 770 Road and made contact with Tippey. She said she knew where the tent was, and only took it to make sure none of her property was left in it when she was arrested in it. Tippey said she only took the tent to the property line and she wasn’t on Morrow’s property very long. The tent was returned to Morrow.
On March 29, Deputy Carver was dispatched to the Hulbert Police Department in regard to an assault call that occurred in the county. An officer said a woman came to the police department and said she was assaulted by a man after he kicked her out of his house. She said she and her brother came back to the house to get her things when the man hit her. Her brother ran to help and the victim said he had a gun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.