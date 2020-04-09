Deputies advised other agencies to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle.
On April 8, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Gifford was dispatched to the Log Store in regard to a stolen vehicle. Katie Jackson said she left the keys in her brother’s 2013 Hyundai Tucson, and went inside the store for a short time. When she went outside, the car was gone. Jackson said she would contact her brother, Greg, to get the information on the vehicle. Gifford talked to a store employee, who said video surveillance couldn’t be accessed at the time, but a manager could get the footage the following day. Greg arrived at the store and said he would get the deputy the vehicle VIN number and license plate information. A short time later, dispatch advised a vehicle matching the description was seen on State Highway 10, and the license plate came back to Greg Jackson. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle. They advised other agencies to be on the lookout for the silver Hyundai.
Deputy Tanner Hendley was called to 915 Road in Park Hill on a report of a body April 7. A man who went to the residence to work on a garage door said he was the one who found the body of Larry Murry. The man said he went to tell Murry he would be back on Saturday and saw him through the window. He said Murry wasn’t breathing, so he entered the house and tried to awaken him, then called 911. Hendley said there was no foul play, and nothing was out of place, given that there was jewelry and a firearm on a table, and Murry’s phone was next to the body, charging.
On March 28, Deputy Kim Novak was called to take a burglary report at Century Cathedral. A family member of the church said he came down to the campground for the weekend and noticed his key wouldn’t unlock the gate. He climbed the gate and noticed every building on the property was broken into, and items were taken. The man said a church member, who hunts on the grounds, had trail cameras set up and was able to capture photos of a suspect on the property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.